Florida guard Urban Klavzar gains NCAA clearance to play this season despite time with pro team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Urban Klavzar, who spent time with a Spanish professional team, was cleared to play this season by the NCAA on Thursday.

Klavzar will make his collegiate debut when the 20th-ranked Gators play at rival Florida State on Friday, coach Todd Golden said. Golden said part of the NCAA ruling is that Klavzar will be a sophomore instead of a freshman during the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-1 Klavzar averaged 8.9 points and 1.3 assists in 33 games with CD Estela Cantabria in Spain’s second division, Primera FEB. He also spent time with Real Madrid. His pro experience raised red flags, and he sat out Florida’s first three games while awaiting NCAA clearance.

“It’s going to take some time for him to kind of become acclimated and integrate him in with the other guys,” Golden said. “Obviously, we played three games and have a good flow going. But he’s a high-level player and he’s a guy that we have counted on being a part of this rotation since the summertime, since he came to Florida.

“We’ll have to work those kinks out. … Obviously we would love to have him three games ago, but we’re satisfied to get him now and to get him eligible.”

