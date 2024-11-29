Florida faces JMU

James Madison Dukes (5-2) vs. Florida Gators (3-3) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU and Florida square…

James Madison Dukes (5-2) vs. Florida Gators (3-3)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU and Florida square off at Walter Athletic Complex in Tampa, Florida.

The Gators have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida scores 86.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Dukes have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. JMU scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Florida makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.3 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). JMU has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Gators.

Peyton McDaniel is averaging 14.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Dukes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.