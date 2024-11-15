Live Radio
Florida Atlantic visits Charleston (SC) after Brzovic’s 34-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:41 AM

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Florida Atlantic after Ante Brzovic scored 34 points in Charleston (SC)’s 86-71 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

Charleston (SC) finished 27-8 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 6.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Florida Atlantic went 5-5 on the road and 25-9 overall a season ago. The Owls averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 20.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

