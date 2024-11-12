Florida Atlantic travels to UCF for non-conference showdown

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) at UCF Knights (2-0) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -5.5; over/under…

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) at UCF Knights (2-0)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Florida Atlantic in out-of-conference action.

UCF went 17-16 overall last season while going 11-8 at home. The Knights averaged 8.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Florida Atlantic went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 5-5 on the road. The Owls averaged 82.0 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

