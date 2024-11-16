Live Radio
Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the Liberty Flames

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 3:42 AM

Liberty Flames (3-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic will face Liberty at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Florida Atlantic finished 25-9 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Owls gave up 73.4 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Liberty went 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Flames averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 9.8 from the free-throw line and 30.3 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

