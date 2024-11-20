Florida Atlantic Owls face the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic squares off against Oklahoma State in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Owls are 3-2 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma State went 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from deep.

