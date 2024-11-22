Florida Atlantic faces Drake in Charleston, South Carolina

Drake Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (4-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5;…

Drake Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (4-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic will square off against Drake at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Owls have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 17.7 assists per game led by Niccolo Moretti averaging 4.5.

Drake finished 28-7 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

