Florida A&M visits SMU after Miller’s 21-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Florida A&M after Kevin Miller scored 21 points in SMU’s 96-62 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

SMU went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mustangs gave up 68.8 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Florida A&M finished 6-23 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Rattlers gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

