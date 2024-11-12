Fleming scores 19, Brown 18 to lead Saint Joseph’s past Villanova 83-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming’s 19 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Villanova 83-76 on Tuesday night. Fleming also had five…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming’s 19 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Villanova 83-76 on Tuesday night.

Fleming also had five rebounds for the Hawks (2-1). Xzayvier Brown scored 18 points and added six rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. Derek Simpson shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

Eric Dixon led the Wildcats (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jhamir Brickus added 22 points for Villanova. Wooga Poplar had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Simpson scored 12 points in the first half and Saint Joseph’s went into halftime trailing 37-36. Saint Joseph’s pulled off the victory after a 15-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 53-42 with 13:50 left in the half. Fleming scored 14 second-half points.

