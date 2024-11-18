Flau’jae Johnson scores 27 points, No. 7 LSU beats Troy 98-59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 27 points and Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 13 rebounds as…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 27 points and Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 13 rebounds as No. 7 LSU beat Troy 98-59 Monday night.

Johnson, who also had nine rebounds and five assists, scored 19 of her points in the first half as the Tigers (5-0) built a 58-24 lead at halftime. Morrow’ had her 78th career-double. Mikaylah Williams added 14 points and Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 12.

Troy (1-4) was led by Ashley Baez with 12 points. Fortuna Ngnawo had 10.

NO. 10 KANSAS STATE 73, LITTLE ROCK 43

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee and Zyanna Walker scored 16 points apiece, Kansas State used a big run midway through the first half to take control, and the No. 10 Wildcats rolled to a victory over Little Rock on Monday night.

Eliza Maupin and Taryn Sides added 10 points each for the Wildcats, who have won the first four games on their season-opening five-game homestand in lopsided fashion, but who will get a much stiffer test against No. 14 Duke next week in Nevada.

Little Rock (1-3) led 13-12 late in the first quarter before Kansas State went on a 13-1 run stretching into the second quarter, then continued to extend the advantage. The Wildcats led 41-23 by halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

Sug Williams had 10 points for the Trojans. Jordan Holman had eight points and nine rebounds.

NO. 15 KENTUCKY 79, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore had 23 points, Dazia Lawrence scored 21, and the pair combined for nine 3-pointers as No. 15 Kentucky pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Purdue Fort Wayne.

Lawrence made 8 of 15 shots — 5 of 8 from beyond the arc — for the Wildcats (5-0), who trailed for 28:21 in the game. Amoore hit 7 of 18 shots — 4 of 9 from distance — and 5 of 6 free throws. She added seven assists.

Lauren Ross sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 of her 21 points in the first quarter, to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 23-19 lead. The Mastodons (2-2) never trailed in taking a 38-33 lead into halftime.

Kentucky fell behind by nine before rallying, using back-to-back 3-pointers from Lawrence and Amoore to tie the game at 46 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats took their first lead at 52-51 with 1:46 to go on two free throws by Clara Strack and led by a point heading to the fourth.

NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI 76, JACKSON STATE 44

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sira Thienou scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and No. 17 Mississippi defeated Jackson State in a Kids Day matinee.

The Rebels (3-1) took control in the third quarter when they stretched a nine-point halftime lead to 54-30. Ole Miss hit 9 of 18 shots while the Tigers (1-3) were 3 of 14 with eight turnovers.

KK Deans added 10 points for Ole Miss, which turned 29 Jackson State turnovers into 33 points and scored 14 more points at the foul line.

Talea Dilworth and Diaka Berete both had 10 points for the Tigers. First-year coach Margaret Richards took over a team that has no returning players after making the NCAA Tournament last year.

The Rebels scored the first nine points of the game and raced to a 15-3 lead but the Tigers, down 10 after one quarter, got within six in the second before trailing 31-22 at the half.

Ole Miss only shot 32% in the first half but was 12 of 18 at the line. Jackson State shot 33% with four made free throws, while matching the Rebels on the boards and turnovers.

The Rebels shot 51% after the break and had just five turnovers.

NO. 22 ILLINOIS 94, LE MOYNE 25

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kendall Bostic scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 22 Illinois to an easy win over Le Moyne to highlight Field Trip Day.

With Bostic making 11 of 13 shots, the Illini (4-0) finished at 58% with nine 3-pointers. They were also 11 of 12 from the foul line.

Gretchen Dolan added 15 points with seven assists, Adalia McKenzie scored 14 and Jasmine Brown-Hagger 13. The 69-point margin of victory is the third-largest in school history.

The Dolphins (0-5) shot 23%, going 2 of 21 behind the arc. They were outrebounded 42-18 and had 22 turnovers that led to 42 points. Eli Clark was the leading scorer with seven.

Dolan had seven points in a 19-0 run that helped the Illini to a 30-7 lead after one quarter. Bostic had five points and six different players scored in a 19-0 run to start the second quarter and Illinois led 49-9 at halftime.

NO. 23 OREGON 70, GRAND CANYON 54

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Scott scored 17 points and No. 23 Oregon used a fast start to earn a victory over Grand Canyon, the Ducks’ fifth straight homecourt win.

Oregon now has started the season with five straight wins five times in coach Kelly Graves 11 seasons.

Trinity San Antonio’s layup with 8:10 left in the first quarter put the Lopes in front, 4-2, but Sofia Bell tied the game with a pair of free throws and Scott drilled back-to-back 3-pointers. Nani Falatea matched Scott’s feat in the final three minutes as Oregon put together an 18-6 run to take a 22-10 lead after one quarter and doubled up Grand Canyon at halftime, 36-18.

Scott hit 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc to lead the Oregon offense. Amina Muhammad posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Falatea added nine points off the bench.

San Antonio scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and added four steals to lead Grand Canyon (2-2). Tiarra Brown added 12 points with five rebounds and three assists. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas chipped in 11 points with five rebounds.

