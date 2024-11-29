Flagg, No. 11 Duke Blue Devils to host Moncrieffe and the Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) at Duke Blue Devils (4-2) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) at Duke Blue Devils (4-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -27.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Seattle U take on Cooper Flagg and No. 11 Duke in non-conference play.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 on their home court. Duke ranks second in the ACC with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Flagg averaging 7.2.

The Redhawks have gone 1-2 away from home. Seattle U is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Blue Devils.

Moncrieffe is averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.