Flagg leads No. 6 Duke against Wofford after 26-point game

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils…

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -25.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke hosts Wofford after Cooper Flagg scored 26 points in Duke’s 77-72 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Duke finished 27-9 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Wofford finished 6-9 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Terriers averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.