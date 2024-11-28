Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fisher's 28 lead Pacific…

Fisher’s 28 lead Pacific past UAPB 83-71

The Associated Press

November 28, 2024, 12:46 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Fisher had 28 points in Pacific’s 83-71 victory over UAPB on Wednesday.

Fisher also had nine rebounds for the Tigers (4-4). Lamar Washington scored 19 points while going 8 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Elias Ralph had 18 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Dante Sawyer finished with 16 points and two steals for the Golden Lions (1-7). Klemen Vuga added 16 points and four assists for UAPB. Raphael Dumont also had 14 points and six rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Golden Lions.

Washington scored 15 points down in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up