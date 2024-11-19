Fields scores 15 in Troy’s 84-65 victory over West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Jackson Fields and Victor Valdes each scored 15 points as Troy beat West Georgia 84-65 on…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Jackson Fields and Victor Valdes each scored 15 points as Troy beat West Georgia 84-65 on Tuesday night.

Fields also had seven rebounds for the Trojans (3-2). Valdes shot 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Myles Rigsby shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Wolves (0-5) were led by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. West Georgia also got 11 points and six rebounds from Kyric Davis. Kolten Griffin also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

