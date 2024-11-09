Fields scores 15 in Troy’s 78-61 win against New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jackson Fields’ 15 points helped Troy defeat New Orleans 78-61 on Saturday night. Fields also had…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jackson Fields’ 15 points helped Troy defeat New Orleans 78-61 on Saturday night.

Fields also had 10 rebounds for the Trojans (2-0). Thomas Dowd scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Tayton Conerway went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

James White finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers (0-2). Jah Short added 14 points and four steals for New Orleans.

