Fiegen scores 16 in Cornell’s 93-52 victory against Marywood

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Fiegen had 16 points in Cornell’s 93-52 victory over Marywood on Monday night. Fiegen went…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Fiegen had 16 points in Cornell’s 93-52 victory over Marywood on Monday night.

Fiegen went 7 of 8 from the field for the Big Red (1-0). Cooper Noard went 5 of 7 from the field to add 12 points. Josh Baldwin had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Pacers were led in scoring by Cole Johnson, who finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.