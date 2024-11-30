FGCU visits Florida Atlantic on 3-game road slide

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hits the road against Florida Atlantic looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Owls have gone 1-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN with 12.4 assists per game led by Jevin Muniz averaging 4.1.

Florida Atlantic averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Owls.

Dallion Johnson is averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

