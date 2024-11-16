FGCU visits Drake after Mascari’s 26-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-3) at Drake Bulldogs (2-0) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-3) at Drake Bulldogs (2-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts FGCU after Mitch Mascari scored 26 points in Drake’s 66-51 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Drake went 28-7 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

FGCU finished 4-10 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.