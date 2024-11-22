FGCU takes on CSU Bakersfield, aims to end 4-game skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-4)
Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: FGCU aims to stop its four-game skid when the Eagles play CSU Bakersfield.
FGCU finished 14-18 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.
CSU Bakersfield went 13-19 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners shot 43.4% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
