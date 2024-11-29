FGCU plays Florida Atlantic, looks to break road losing streak

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU travels to Florida Atlantic looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Owls have gone 1-0 at home. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC averaging 86.6 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. FGCU gives up 64.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 61.4 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 77.8 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles.

