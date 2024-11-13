FGCU hosts Saint Bonaventure after Moore’s 27-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays FGCU after Chance Moore scored 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 87-78 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

FGCU went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Eagles averaged 11.7 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Saint Bonaventure went 5-6 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Bonnies gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

