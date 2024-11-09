Felton’s 25 help East Carolina defeat Coastal Carolina 63-59

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton’s 25 points helped East Carolina defeat Coastal Carolina 63-59 on Saturday night. Felton had…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton’s 25 points helped East Carolina defeat Coastal Carolina 63-59 on Saturday night.

Felton had 11 rebounds for the Pirates (2-0). Joran Riley added 14 points while shooting 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 14 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Cam Hayes had 10 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Chanticleers (1-1) were led in scoring by Rasheed Jones, who finished with 20 points. Jordan Battle added 12 points for Coastal Carolina. Denzel Hines had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Hayes put up eight points in the first half for East Carolina, which led 24-22 at the break. Felton scored 19 second-half points.

