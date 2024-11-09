Felton leads East Carolina against Coastal Carolina after 22-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Coastal Carolina after RJ Felton scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 97-70 win over the North Carolina Wesleyan Battling Bishops.

East Carolina went 11-9 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Pirates averaged 69.3 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Coastal Carolina finished 1-9 on the road and 9-22 overall last season. The Chanticleers allowed opponents to score 78.5 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

