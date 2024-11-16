Felton and East Carolina earn 78-77 double-overtime win over George Mason

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 27 points as East Carolina beat George Mason 78-77 in double overtime on…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 27 points as East Carolina beat George Mason 78-77 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Felton had eight rebounds and four steals for the Pirates (4-0). Joran Riley scored 15 points while going 6 of 15 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. C.J. Walker shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Darius Maddox finished with 20 points for the Patriots (2-3). Brayden O’Connor added 14 points for George Mason. Giovanni Emejuru finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Felton put up 11 points in the first half for East Carolina, who led 35-31 at the break. Jayshayne Woodard led East Carolina with eight second-half points and Felton hit the game-tying layup with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

