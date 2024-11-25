Farrakhan leads Hampton past Duquesne 64-59

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (AP) — Noah Farrakhan scored 24 points and sealed the victory with a jump shot with…

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (AP) — Noah Farrakhan scored 24 points and sealed the victory with a jump shot with 46 seconds left as Hampton defeated Duquesne 64-59 on Monday.

Farrakhan also had five rebounds for the Pirates (3-4). Daniel Johnson shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add nine points.

Jake DiMichele led the Dukes (0-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jakub Necas added nine points for Duquesne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

