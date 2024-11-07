Fairleigh Dickinson wins 112-72 against SUNY-Purchase

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Terrence Brown had 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 112-72 victory over SUNY-Purchase on Thursday night. Brown…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Terrence Brown had 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 112-72 victory over SUNY-Purchase on Thursday night.

Brown added five rebounds and five steals for the Knights (1-1). Jo’el Emanuel added 16 points while going 6 of 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds. Dylan Jones went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Desmond Ward led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Rashid Nikiema added 10 points for SUNY-Purchase. Gabe Bristow also had 10 points.

