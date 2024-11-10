Fairleigh Dickinson visits No. 15 Creighton following Kalkbrenner’s 49-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -34.5; over/under…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -34.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 49 points in Creighton’s 99-86 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Creighton finished 25-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bluejays averaged 3.8 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 15-17 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Knights averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

