Fairleigh Dickinson visits No. 15 Creighton after Kalkbrenner’s 49-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton hosts…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 49 points in Creighton’s 99-86 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Creighton went 14-2 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Bluejays averaged 16.8 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 15-17 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

