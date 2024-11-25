Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Saint Peter’s following Zeigler’s 30-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Armoni Zeigler scored 30 points in Saint Peter’s 116-51 win against the Saint Elizabeth Eagles.

The Knights are 3-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson gives up 84.4 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Peacocks are 1-3 on the road. Saint Peter’s averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Knights.

Marcus Randolph is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Peacocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

