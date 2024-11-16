Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Manhattan after Brown’s 23-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces…

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Manhattan after Terrence Brown scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 86-60 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 15-17 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Knights averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.

Manhattan finished 4-17 in MAAC games and 4-12 on the road last season. The Jaspers averaged 7.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.