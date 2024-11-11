Fairfield Stags to square off against the New Hampshire Wildcats on the road

Fairfield Stags (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-2) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes…

Fairfield Stags (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-2)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Fairfield.

New Hampshire finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Wildcats gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Fairfield finished 24-13 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Stags allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shot 45.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.