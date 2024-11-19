Fairfield hosts Drexel following Johnson’s 25-point game

Drexel Dragons (2-2) at Fairfield Stags (2-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under is…

Drexel Dragons (2-2) at Fairfield Stags (2-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Drexel after Prophet Johnson scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 93-44 victory over the John Jay Bloodhounds.

Fairfield finished 10-4 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Stags shot 44.6% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

Drexel finished 6-10 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Dragons averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

