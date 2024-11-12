Fairfield defeats New Hampshire 62-56

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jamie Bergens and Prophet Johnson scored 12 points each to help Fairfield defeat New Hampshire 62-56…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jamie Bergens and Prophet Johnson scored 12 points each to help Fairfield defeat New Hampshire 62-56 on Tuesday night.

Bergens also had six rebounds for the Stags (1-2). Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Peyton Smith shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Anthony McComb III led the way for the Wildcats (1-3) with 17 points. New Hampshire also got 10 points from Caleb Middleton. Trey Woodyard finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

