Everett’s 17 lead South Carolina State over NAIA-member Voorhees 94-48

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Everett scored 17 points as South Carolina State beat NAIA-member Voorhees 94-48 on Monday night.

Everett shot 7 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line for the Bulldogs (2-1). Florian Tenebay added 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Mitchel Taylor shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Umar Lawson led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Voorhees also got nine points from Bryce Wilson. Daethan Harris finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

