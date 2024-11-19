Evansville visits Ohio State following Haffner’s 23-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -26.5;…

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -26.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Ohio State after Cameron Haffner scored 23 points in Evansville’s 92-81 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

Ohio State went 22-14 overall a season ago while going 15-5 at home. The Buckeyes averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

Evansville went 4-11 on the road and 17-18 overall a season ago. The Purple Aces averaged 12.9 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.