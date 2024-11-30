Live Radio
Evansville Purple Aces square off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 3:41 AM

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-5) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (2-4)

Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Delaware at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Purple Aces have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Evansville is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-5 in non-conference play. Delaware is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Evansville’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Delaware gives up. Delaware’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is shooting 37.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Purple Aces.

Tara Cousins is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

