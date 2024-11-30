Evansville Purple Aces square off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-5) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (2-4) Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-5) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (2-4)

Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Delaware at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Purple Aces have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Evansville is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-5 in non-conference play. Delaware is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Evansville’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Delaware gives up. Delaware’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is shooting 37.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Purple Aces.

Tara Cousins is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

