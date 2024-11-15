Evansville hosts Radford after Moss’ 23-point game

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-2) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Evansville after…

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Evansville after Jarvis Moss scored 23 points in Radford’s 87-75 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Evansville finished 17-18 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Purple Aces shot 44.8% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Radford finished 4-11 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Highlanders shot 45.7% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

