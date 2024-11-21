Evansville hosts Green Bay following Roy’s 34-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Evansville after Anthony Roy scored 34 points in Green Bay’s 82-57 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Purple Aces are 1-1 in home games. Evansville has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Phoenix are 1-2 on the road. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Evansville is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 77.2 points per game, 1.0 more than the 76.2 Evansville gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Haffner is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 12.8 points.

Roy is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

