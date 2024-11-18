Evansville faces No. 21 Ohio State after Haffner’s 23-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits No.…

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits No. 21 Ohio State after Cameron Haffner scored 23 points in Evansville’s 92-81 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

Ohio State went 22-14 overall with a 15-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Evansville went 17-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Purple Aces gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

