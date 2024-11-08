Evans scores 18, Florida Atlantic beats Coastal Georgia 99-49

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ken Evans had 18 points in Florida Atlantic’s 99-49 win against Coastal Georgia on Friday…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ken Evans had 18 points in Florida Atlantic’s 99-49 win against Coastal Georgia on Friday night.

Evans added six assists and four steals for the Owls (2-0). Kaleb Glenn shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Tre Carroll shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mariners were led in scoring by Amaru Grosvenor, who finished with 12 points. Valdy Zephir added 10 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 13:39 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 51-20 at halftime, with Carroll racking up 11 points. Florida Atlantic pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 48 points. Evans led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

