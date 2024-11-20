Evans leads Bryant against Stonehill after 25-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (3-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Stonehill after…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Stonehill after Barry Evans scored 25 points in Bryant’s 85-84 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 in home games. Stonehill is sixth in the NEC scoring 65.8 points while shooting 38.1% from the field.

Bryant went 20-13 overall with an 8-10 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

