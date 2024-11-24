Ethan Taylor scores 21 as Air Force takes down Mercyhurst 82-48

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor’s 21 points helped Air Force defeat Mercyhurst 82-48 on Sunday night. Taylor added…

Taylor added 10 rebounds for the Falcons (2-4). Wesley Celichowski scored 14 points, going 6 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Luke Kearney had 12 points and shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers (4-3) were led by Aidan Reichert, who posted 11 points. Jeff Planutis added 10 points for Mercyhurst. Mykolas Ivanauskas also had seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Air Force took the lead with 15:21 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 31-24 at halftime, with Taylor racking up nine points. Air Force extended its lead to 45-26 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run. Taylor scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as Air Force closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

