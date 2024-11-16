Espinal-Guzman scores 16, Sacred Heart takes down New Hampshire 80-63

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Raymond Espinal-Guzman had 16 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-63 win against New Hampshire on Saturday night.…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Raymond Espinal-Guzman had 16 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-63 win against New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Espinal-Guzman had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (1-4). Amiri Stewart added 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line and also had three blocks. Fallou Gueye shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Anthony McComb III led the Wildcats (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Sami Pissis added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

