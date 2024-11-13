Emery scores 24, Western Carolina takes down Truett McConnell 99-64

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Chevalier Emery’s 24 points helped Western Carolina defeat Truett McConnell 99-64 on Wednesday night. Emery went…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Chevalier Emery’s 24 points helped Western Carolina defeat Truett McConnell 99-64 on Wednesday night.

Emery went 9 of 16 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Catamounts (2-1). Jamar Livingston scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Cord Stansberry shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

EJ Smith finished with 18 points and two steals for the Bears. Myles McCrary added 14 points, three steals and two blocks for Truett McConnell. Raul Arias-Ortega also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

