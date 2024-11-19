Emery leads Western Carolina against Wake Forest after 24-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -22; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits Wake Forest after Chevalier Emery scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 99-64 win against the Truett McConnell Bears.
The Demon Deacons have gone 3-0 at home. Wake Forest is 1-0 in one-possession games.
Western Carolina finished 11-8 in SoCon play and 10-6 on the road last season. The Catamounts gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.