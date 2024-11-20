Emejuru scores 21 off the bench, George Mason beats Coppin State 93-55

Giovanni Emejuru's 21 points off of the bench helped George Mason to a 93-55 victory against Coppin State on Wednesday night.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Giovanni Emejuru’s 21 points off of the bench helped George Mason to a 93-55 victory against Coppin State on Wednesday night.

Emejuru also contributed seven rebounds for the Patriots (3-3). Zach Anderson scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Jalen Haynes shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (0-7) were led in scoring by Toby Nnadozie, who finished with 19 points and four steals. Julius Ellerbe added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Coppin State. Peter Oduro also put up 13 points.

George Mason took the lead with 18:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Anderson led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 48-21 at the break. George Mason extended its lead to 63-27 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Emejuru scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

