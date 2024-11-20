Elvis leads Oklahoma against Texas A&M-Commerce after 24-point outing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)
Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays Texas A&M-Commerce after Kobe Elvis scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 85-64 victory against the Stetson Hatters.
Oklahoma finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Sooners averaged 5.9 steals, 3.3 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.
The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce allows 83.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.0 points per game.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
