Elon visits Notre Dame after Burton’s 29-point outing

Elon Phoenix (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Elon after Markus Burton scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 75-58 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Notre Dame went 13-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 5.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Elon went 3-11 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Phoenix averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

