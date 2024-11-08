Ellis’ 16 help Valparaiso defeat Concordia (Mich.) 111-46

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Devon Ellis had 16 points in Valparaiso’s 111-46 win against Concordia (Mich.) on Friday night. Ellis…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Devon Ellis had 16 points in Valparaiso’s 111-46 win against Concordia (Mich.) on Friday night.

Ellis added nine rebounds for the Beacons (1-1). Isaiah Shaw scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Tyler Schmidt went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Cardinals were led by Wyatt Zepp, who posted 11 points. Jason Jergens added eight points for Concordia.

Valparaiso took the lead with 19:36 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 63-18 at halftime, with Ellis racking up 14 points. Valparaiso pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 65 points. Cooper Schwieger led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

