Elliott leads Southern Illinois against North Dakota State after 21-point game

North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-2)

Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces North Dakota State after Elijah Elliott scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 85-78 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Southern Illinois finished 19-13 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Salukis averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

North Dakota State went 5-11 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Bison gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

